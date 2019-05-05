IPL 2019: Hetmyer, Gurkeerat shine as RCB register 4-wicket victory over SRH

defeated by four wickets in their (IPL) clash here on Saturday, owing to a solid fourth-wicket partnership between and Gurkeerat Singh, backed by crucial boundaries from in the final over.

Chasing a target of 176 runs, RCB got off to a shaky start, as Parthiv Patel (0) and (16) were sent back to the pavilion in consecutive overs.

Next to bat were AB de Villiers and However, De Villiers failed to hold ground, following which was brought on to the field.

Although things looked unsure for the home team, who were at 20 runs for the loss of three wickets in 2.5 overs, Hetmyer and Singh played brilliant knocks to bring their side back into the game.

Keeping the boundaries going, Hetmyer (75) and Singh (65) were able to stitch a 144-run partnership, until they were dismissed by and Khaleel Ahmed, respectively.

With Hyderabad upping its attack to make a comeback in the game, came out to bat with at a time when the team needed 12 runs to win from under two overs.

However, Sundar was dismissed soon after he came out to the field, after which was brought in to bat.

With just six runs needed off the last over, Yadav finished the game in style with two boundaries off the first two deliveries of the last over, thereby taking his side over the line.

Earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were sent to bat first, got off to a steady start as their openers and formed a 46-run first-wicket partnership.

provided the home team their first breakthrough by dismissing Saha, who scored 20 runs off 11 balls.

came out to join Guptill, but their partnership did not last long as the latter gave away his wicket after scoring 30 runs. In the same over, Pandey was sent back to the pavilion by

Kane Williamson and then came out to bat and struck some regular boundaries, helping their side keep the scoreboard ticking.

After a 45-run partnership, Shankar was dismissed. Williamson, however, kept hammering boundaries and sixes to score a timely half-century.

The scored an unbeaten 70 runs off just 43 deliveries to take his side's total to 175 for the loss of seven wickets at the end of the stipulated twenty overs.

