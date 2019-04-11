IPL 2019: Pollard's blitzkrieg helps MI pull off 3-wicket win over KXIP

Stand-in Kieron Pollard's crucial 83 before a match-winning double from Alzarri Joseph helped Indians pull off a three-wicket win over here at the on Wednesday.

In a challenging encounter, a Rohit Sharma-less struggled in what seemed to be a one-sided match before stand-in Pollard anchored midway through the innings. The batsman almost took home before he miscued the pull shot straight to deep midwicket.

Pollard's 31-ball 83, including 10 sixes, came to an end, giving a breather. With two required off the last ball, Alzarri Joseph, unbeaten on 115, pushed the ball down the ground and scampered for double to sneak out an unlikely victory for Mumbai.

Chasing a target of 198, and displayed attacking signs but could not settle in. Mumbai faced a double dent in quick succession as sent Suryakumar (21) back into the hut, while De Kock (24) was dismissed off R Ashwin. pulled back things as stopped the Pandya brothers -- Hardik Pandya (19) and Krunal Pandya (1) -- but Pollard proved too much for Punjab.

Earlier, put in to bat, swashbuckling and KL Rahul lifted Punjab to post a solid target of 198 runs on a batting friendly pitch.

Punjab got off to a flying start with the big-hitter Gayle and Rahul slapping 116 for the opening wicket. conceded an expensive fifth over, including three Gayle-storm sixes, to see Punjab going 50 up in powerplay. The unstoppable Jamaican punished Hardik Pandya to go past fifty for the 32nd time in the tournament, this one coming off 31 balls.

Behrendorff broke the threatening stand, getting rid of Gayle (36-ball 63), who swung the ball hard but Krunal Pandya dived forward to take the catch at deep midwicket. Mumbai clawed back in the game for a while, as Hardik struck (7) and Karun Nair (5) in quick succession.

Although Jasprit Bumrah sent (8) back after conceding two consecutive boundaries, Punjab managed to retrieve its domination. Rahul looted 22 runs, including three sixes, off Hardik in the penultimate over to take his side closer to the 200-run mark.

The right-handed batsman raised his bat to celebrate his much-awaited 63-ball maiden century off Bumrah, recording his highest IPL score along the way. Mandeep Singh hit a boundary to put up 197 for the loss of four.

will next play against Rajasthan Royals, whereas will clash with Royal Challengers on April 13.

Brief scores: 198/7 ((KA Pollard 83, Q de Kock 24, M Shami 3-21) beat 197/4 (KL Rahul 100*, CH Gayle 63, HH Pandya 2-57) by three wickets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)