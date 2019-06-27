Ivana Trump breaks up with ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi again

Businesswoman and former model Ivana Trump has split from her ex-husband Rossano Rubicondi again.

The former model is "done" with marriage and absolutely done with her fourth ex-husband, with whom she has had an on-off relationship for years, reported People.

"The relationship just ran its course," Ivana told Page Six.

"Rossano spends a lot of time in Italy and I spend a lot of time in New York, Miami and Saint-Tropez, and he has to work. The long-distance relationship really doesn't work. We had a good time and are friends. The split was amicable," she said speaking of the split.

Ivana said that they have known each other for 15 years and the two dated for six years before marrying. They divorced in 2009 and dated other people before reuniting again.

If the reason sounds familiar, that's because Ivana, ex-wife of US President Donald Trump, said something similar back in 2008 after separating from Rossano only a few months into their marriage.

"Rossano wants to live in Miami and work in Milan. But I am a New Yorker and my family, friends, and businesses are here. As the beautiful song says, 'Que sera, sera!" she said then.

In 2009, Ivana told People that she and Rossano were not, in fact, divorcing, "It's not a 24-7 marriage, but we're both enjoying it!"

By 2011 she and Rossano had finalised their split, but reconciled soon enough. Last year, the two appeared on Italy's version of 'Dancing With The Stars'.

The couple first tied the knot in a lavish ceremony at Mar-a-Lago in Florida in April 2008. A multi-hyphenate to match Ivana, who has sold her own fragrances and jewellery, written books and competed on reality TV.

Speaking with Page Six this week, Ivana said that all that was now behind her.

"I am once again a single woman. I have the freedom to do what I want, with whomever I want to, and I can afford my lifestyle," she said.

"I don't want to get married again. I'm done. You get married because you want a family. I have three kids and grandkids. I just want to be free and go where I want to go with whoever I want. I want to be a free woman," Ivana added.

"I like to have companions, and I have plenty of men who take me for lunches and dinners and balls or charity events. I don't want to be attached," she said.

Mother to the US President's three eldest children -- senior White House aide Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump, who run their father's real estate business, Ivana has maintained a friendly relationship with her second ex. She and the president were married from 1977 to 1992.

She published a memoir about their family titled 'Raising Trump' in 2017, a year after he took office.

