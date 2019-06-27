Mumbai Police files FIR against Aditya Pancholi on rape charges

JUST IN
The Mumbai Police on Thursday filed an FIR under charges of rape against Aditya Pancholi on the complaint of a renowned Bollywood actress.

In the complaint filed at Versova Police Station, Pancholi has been charged under Sections 376 (rape), 328 (causing hurt by means of poison), 384 (extortion), 341 (wrongful restraint), 342 (wrongful confinement), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The actress had recorded her statement before the Versova Police earlier this week in support of her previous complaint against Pancholi.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 19:42 IST

