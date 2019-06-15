J-K Police bust inter-state gang of criminals, 5 held so far

The on Saturday claimed to have an inter-state gang of criminals and have arrested five persons so far.

Talking to here, of Police (SSP) said that cars with the registration number of other states, light emitting diode (LED) TV and other were recovered from their possession.

"Police have so far arrested five persons out of which four are the main accused. The remaining one used to deal in selling and purchasing of stolen vehicles. The accused have confessed their crime during interrogation," said Mughal.

Police had received a complaint of theft from an ITC store in Bagh Nand Singh area of the city. They swung into action and got some leads after initial investigations regarding the involvement of gangs from places like Budgam and Baramulla.

"The important thing to note here is that the gang members had very sophisticated tools and methodology. They were also very organised. They used to survey the whole area, damage CCTVs, their DVRs, laptops, and all other possible evidence before committing the crime," he said.

In reply to a question, SSP Mughal said: "The cars recovered from their possession had the registration number of other places. Three cars have Delhi's registration numbers. Further probe is on.

