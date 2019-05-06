Jack Wilshere prepares for 'summer of hard work'

West Ham United's provided insight into his future objective saying he does not want to lose his fitness and will work hard throughout the summer to get back his full fitness.

"It will be a summer of work for me. I've worked so hard to get to this level and I want to maintain that, getting back to pre-season where I have left off. I don't want to lose my fitness so I have to work through the summer," club's official website quoted as saying.

"I've worked so hard to get to this point, it's a big off-season for me because I'm now quite fit and I don't want to go away and come back and start again. So I have to do some work in the summer," he added.

Wilshere, who joined West Ham from Arsenal last summer, has played just seven times for the club due to his He has suffered two separate this season. However, the 27-year old asserted that he will play far more game in the next season.

"I'm confident in my body. This just took its time to heal. I'm confident I can play far more games next season," said.

The is being realistic as well as optimistic saying that can happen at any time but he will do everything to avoid them with his strength and rehab work.

"Injuries can happen at any point," he said. "I'm not naive enough to think that is the end of my problems but I will do everything I can to avoid them with strength and rehab work," Wilshere said.

