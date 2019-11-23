Japan: Jaishankar meets Chile counterpart at G-20 Foreign Ministers summit

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar here on Saturday met his Chilean counterpart Teodoro Ribera and held a discussion for expanding cooperation between the two countries.

"Preparing the ground with Chilean FM @TeodoroRiberaN for expanding cooperation," tweeted Jaishankar.

Earlier in the day, Jaishankar, who arrived Nagoya on Friday, posed for a group photo with other foreign ministers of G20 member countries.

During the two days ministerial meeting, the foreign ministers of G20 countries are set to discuss free trade, sustainable development and how to best assist rapidly growing economies in Africa.

Yesterday, Jaishankar met his Australian, Indonesia, New Zealand counterparts Marise Payne, Menteri Luar Negeri and Winston Peters here and held talks on boosting India's Act East policy.

"With the Foreign Ministers of Australia @MarisePayne, Indonesia @Menlu_RI and New Zealand @winstonpeters at the Nagoya #G20 FMM," the minister tweeted.

The External Affairs Minister also held talks with his Japanese counterpart Toshimitsu Motegi on the sidelines of the summit.

"Joined Japanese FM @moteging for the #G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting in Nagoya. Appreciate his warm welcome," he said.

