Ailing Nawaz Sharif to undergo tests, scan in London

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who is in London for medical treatment, will undergo further tests at a private clinic in coming days, Dunya News reported.

Sources close to Sharif's family on Friday said that the former prime minister will undergo Positron-Emission Tomography (PET) scan next week which will help in diagnosing the disease.

Meanwhile, Sharif received two therapies at his house. Sharif physician Dr Adnan said that it might take months Nawaz Sharif to fully recover.

Sharif, who arrived in London on Tuesday after Lahore High Court allowed him to travel without "condition", visited Guys' Hospital, in central London the following day, Dawn had reported.

He went for a consultation with experts in haematology section of the hospital. Haematology is a speciality covering the diagnosis and treatment of blood disorders.

Sharif had arrived in London via Doha in an air ambulance equipped with an Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and an operation theatre with a team of doctors and paramedics on board.

The ailing leader was later taken to Avenfield House in London's Park Lane area. He was accompanied by his younger brother Shehbaz Sharif and personal physician Dr Adnan Khan. Close aides of Sharif and party workers greeted him upon his arrival at his residence.

The former prime minister's departure to the UK was delayed by over a week after his ticket was cancelled as the authorities did not remove his name from the Exit Control List.

Sharif has secured an eight-week bail on medical grounds from the Islamabad High Court in the Al-Azizia Mills corruption case. He was serving seven years imprisonment in connection with the case. He has also got bail from the Lahore High Court in the money laundering case.

Sharif was rushed from Kot Lakhpat jail to the hospital last month after his personal physician raised an alarm over his deteriorating health. He was diagnosed with the acute immune thrombocytopenic purpura (ITP), a bleeding disorder, in which the immune system destroys platelets.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)