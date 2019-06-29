Jharkhand: Over 70 guests admitted to hospital after consuming lizard-infected food

Over 70 people were admitted to a hospital after they consumed lizard-infected food at a marriage ceremony in Chandan Pahari village here.

"All the guests were immediately taken to Jagmundi hospital and were provided with first-aid. Later, they were taken to Sadar hospital for further treatment. At least six to seven teams of doctors were deployed to treat all the patients who confirmed that all the patients are out of danger," Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh told ANI.

After the guests consumed food at the marriage ceremony, they discovered a lizard in a guest's plate which led to chaos among the guests. Soon after that, the guests started puking and fell ill, as told by a guest.

"Due to the psychological effect, all the guests started puking as lizards are not poisonous and lizard-infected food cannot affect these many people, we have confirmed with the doctors. All the patients are fine and have been provided with first-aid after proper body check-up," Sub Divisional Officer Rakesh Kumar told ANI.

All the guests are out of danger as this was just a psychological effect and are satisfied after medical treatment, as told by Dr Vinod Kumar Sinha.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)