Jharkhand: PM Modi to address two rallies today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday is scheduled to address two rallies in Jharkhand which is going to polls beginning from November 30.

He will be addressing his rallies in Daltonganj and later in Gumla.

"The address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's in Jharkhand. Date - 25 November 2019. Public meeting - 1, place - Daltonganj, time - 11:35 am. Public meeting - 2, Place - Gumla, Time - 1:20 pm," BJP's Jharkhand unit tweeted.

Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who is seeking a second term tweeted: "In 2014, you gave immense love to Modi ji. In 2019, you gave immense affection and blessings to Modi ji. Modi ji worked day and night for the development of Jharkhand. Modi ji is coming to the holy land of Palamu. When Modi ji is with Jharkhand then why think about someone else."

Jharkhand will go to polls in five phases from November 30. The first phase of polling will be held on November 30, the second phase on December 6, the third phase on December 12, the fourth phase on December 16 and the last phase on December 20.

The Congress has forged an alliance with the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) in the state to take on the BJP.

In 2014, the BJP, which won 43 seats, formed the government along with All Jharkhand Students' Union (AJSU), which had won five seats, under the leadership of Raghubar Das.

