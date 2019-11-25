Tripura: Cannabis worth over Rs 70 lakh seized, 1 held

In a joint operation, police and Border Security Force (BSF) intercepted a truck and seized 88 packets of dry 'ganja' (cannabis) weighing 818 kg worth around Rs 70 lakh in Churaibari here.

"The 'ganja' consignment was seized from a truck with a Haryana registration number from the Churaibari check post at the Tripura-Assam border. The driver of the truck has been detained," Darmanagar SDPO Rajib Sutradhar said on Sunday.

Further investigation is underway.

