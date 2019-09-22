Jharkhand: Suspected terrorist arrested in Jamshedpur

The Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) arrested an alleged terrorist here on Saturday.

The accused identified as Kalimuddin Mujahiri is an accused in a terrorism-related incident. Many of his accomplices are in jail.

"He was wanted for his involvement in terrorist activities and was absconding since three years. Anti-Terrorism Squad arrested him yesterday. He was living in a Madrasa and used to train youth for Jihad," ADG, ML Meena told ANI.

"Their primary leader Haider alias Masood is currently in Tihar jail. He has travelled to foreign countries including Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Bangladesh. We are interrogating him and will seek his judicial remand," he added.

Further investigation is underway.

