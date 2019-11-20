JNU hostel fee hike row: Students protest at Delhi Police headquarters

(JNU) students on Wednesday protested against the Delhi Police at their headquarters in ITO here. The protest was on the alleged beating of visually impaired students during their agitation on fee hike.

Speaking to ANI, a student said, "A blind student of the university was beaten with lathis by police on Monday. The police also told him that if he is blind then why did he come to protest. This was insensitive on part of the police."

"We are protesting over this and we want police to apologize for this," the student said.

Earlier today, who were heading towards the Delhi Police Headquarters for a demonstration were taken to Vasant Kunj police station instead. They were to demonstrate against "the lathi charge of Delhi Police on the students of the University".

The JNU visually impaired students' forum had called for a demonstration on Wednesday in front of the Delhi Police Headquarters against alleged lathi charge by police on the students of the University and to demand justice for persons with disabilities.

A former student said, "We came to protest at the Delhi police headquarters at Jaisingh Road but we were taken to Vasant Kunj police and the bus is not moving from here now."

"We will continue our protest against the police for beating the visually impaired students," he added.

On November 18, the Delhi Police had denied allegations of lathi-charge leveled by some students during the protest organised to demand complete rollback in fee hikes.

However, the JNU Visually Challenged Students' Forum said that the lathi charge by the police was a clear cut violation of the United Nation's Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act.

The forum demanded delegation-level talks with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and full protection of persons with disabilities anywhere in the capital with an immediate effect.

Meanwhile, the JNU students' union (JNUSU), JNU administration and hostel presidents are scheduled to meet the three-member committee formed by the HRD ministry to bring back normalcy to the university.