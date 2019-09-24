K'taka: Kumaraswamy attacks Siddaramaiah

JD-S leader H D Kumaraswamy on Tuesday attacked Congress leader Siddaramaiah for some of his comments and said he was not a 'parrot' domesticated by Sidaramaiah.

The comments came in the wake of a tweet by Siddaramaiah against Kumaraswamy. (Secular), "Yes Mr H D Kumaraswamy, it is true that the parrots which I believed in are haunted. It is my whole fault that even after four decades of political companionship, we made a coalition with vultures. Doesn't it bite @INC?," Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to media persons in Channapatna, Kumaraswamy stated, "I am not a parrot domesticated by Siddaramaiah. There are several like him who prospered under H D Deve Gowda. I became CM due to blessings from the Congress high command."

Kumaraswamy further accused Siddaramaiah of not listening to the directives of Congress high command resulting in the collapse of Congress-JDS coalition.

"He (Siddaramaiah) didn't listen to the Congress high command when they gave certain directives and that is why the govt didn't last. After leaving Congress, setting up a regional entity is something that I did, does Siddaramaiah have guts to do anything for regional pride?", he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)