AP: Govt will complete Polavaram project within 2 years, says Irrigation Minister

Andhra Pradesh Irrigation Minister P Anil Kumar on Tuesday asserted that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) will complete the Polavaram project in two years.

He claimed that reverse tendering for Polavaram project works yielded good results and as a result, the project would be completed within two years resulting in savings of almost Rs 800 crore for the state government.

"We will go for reverse tendering of other projects like Veligonda too so that the excessive prices fixed during Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime could be brought down," Kumar said while addressing reporters here.

The minister slammed TDP that the leaders of that party are afraid that their loot will be exposed. He further attacked the TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for criticizing Megha company for coming forward to complete works at 12.6 per cent less price.

He reminded TDP that Megha company was given contracts worth Rs 20,000 crore and said it is not good to suspect that the company will compromise on quality.

Anil raised questions on who took commissions in TDP regime for giving contracts at higher or excess prices.

