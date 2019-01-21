K'taka MLA apologises after brawl with colleague Anand Singh

MLA JN apologised to the family of his colleague after the latter was hospitalised on Sunday following a brawl between the two lawmakers.

"I would like to apologise to their family (Anand Singh) if they're hurt. Whatever the media is reporting is false. We had a heated argument. The quarrel snowballed. He slipped and he has suffered these injuries," said in his apology.

Singh and allegedly got involved in a heated argument on Saturday at a resort near Bengaluru where the party sequestered 76 lawmakers "to protect them from the BJP".

"I, and had a confrontation but we did not beat each other up. Whatever is reported in the media is false. Something happened and I apologise," Ganesh further asserted.

suggested that a quarrel took place late on Saturday between Singh and Ganesh after which Singh had to be rushed to a hospital for treatment.

"I did not agree with what and were saying and it led to an argument. Our high command shouldn't feel embarrassed, that is why I did not address the media immediately," Ganesh added.

