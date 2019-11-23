Kangana transforms as Jayalalithaa for biopic 'Thalaivi'

The intriguing teaser and poster for the much talked about biopic of actor-turned-politician J Jayalalithaa -- Thalaivi -- starring Kangana Ranaut in the lead role, was released on Saturday.

Film critic and trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the poster, as well as the teaser of 'Thalaivi' on Twitter, and captioned the post as "First look poster... Kangana Ranaut in #Jayalalitha biopic... Titled #Thalaivi... Directed by Vijay... Produced by Vishnu Induri and Shaailesh R Singh... 26 June 2020 release. #ThalaiviFirstLook."

In the poster, Kangana Ranaut looks unrecognisable in the makeup of stalwart politician Jayalalithaa as she can be seen posing just like the former chief minister of Tamil Nadu.

Earlier, to give leading lady Kangana the perfect look as glamourous politician Jayalalithaa, makers of the biopic roped in Hollywood makeup expert Jason Collins, a master of the make-up art, who has films like 'Captain Marvel' and 'Blade Runner 2049' to his credit.

In order to adapt the character well, Kangana was also spotted taking Bharatnatyam classes regularly as she will shoot a grand song for the film with over 100 background dancers.

'Thalaivi' is being helmed by AL Vijay and has been written by 'Baahubali' and 'Manikarnika' writer KV Vijayendra Prasad and 'The Dirty Picture' and 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbai' writer Rajat Arora. The movie is set to hit theatres on June 26, 2020.

