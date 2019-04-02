Kashmiri Gate Police Station is the best in Delhi

The has declared Police Station of North District as the best police station of in the annual ranking of police stations for 2018.

The police station has been awarded the certificate of excellence which was presented to the by the of

The parameters for awarding the certificate of excellence were maintenance, cleanliness, workout of heinous cases, data uploaded on CCTNS, quality, and disposal of inquiry report among other things.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)