Kashmiri Gate Police Station is the best in Delhi

The Ministry of Home Affairs has declared Kashmiri Gate Police Station of North Delhi District as the best police station of Delhi in the annual ranking of police stations for 2018.
The police station has been awarded the certificate of excellence which was presented to the police station SHO Devendra Kumar by the Commissioner of Police Amulya Patnaik.
The parameters for awarding the certificate of excellence were maintenance, cleanliness, workout of heinous cases, data uploaded on CCTNS, quality, and disposal of inquiry report among other things.
