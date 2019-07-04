Katherine Brunt plays her 200th ODI match for England

All-rounder Katherine Brunt completed her 200 One-Day International (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second game of the Women's Ashes at Grace Road on Thursday.

Brunt, who turned 34 this week, has picked up a total of 147 wickets, including two four-fers and five five-wicket hauls. The right-hander has 830 runs under her belt in the format with the highest score of 72.

The right-arm fast bowler in February this year got her name immortalised on the Lord's Honours Board for taking a five-wicket haul.

Women cricketers featured on the honours board as the Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) decided to recognise centuries and five-wicket hauls in ODI cricket. Along with Brunt, her teammate Anya Shrubsole also features on the honours board.

In the ongoing Women's Ashes, Brunt returned with the figures of 9.3-0-37-1 in the first ODI against Australia on July 2. Australia defeated England by two wickets to earn two points in the multi-format series.

Brunt debuted for England against South Africa in 2005. During the recent England tour of India, Brunt picked up a five-wicket haul in the third ODI. She then took a three-wicket haul in the first ODI during England tour of Sri Lanka.

