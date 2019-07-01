Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner confiscated my phone during their 2nd wedding ceremony, jokes Diplo

DJ Diplo, who live-streamed singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner's first wedding in Las Vegas, was taken care of during the couple's second marriage.

The 40-year-old DJ joked that the pair, who recently tied the knot for a second time, in France, confiscated his phone in order to keep their wedding a little more private.

Dilpo shared a photo of him in a black suit from the ceremony on his Instagram account and wrote, "This is the only photo I got from Joe and Sophie Turner Jonas wedding because they took my phone from me and put in a holding cell during the ceremony. Heard it was lovely tho."

On May 1, the couple surprised the world when, after their stunning appearance at the Billboard Music Awards, the two got hitched in Las Vegas.

It was all thanks to American DJ Diplo -- who broke the news on social media by posting a series of Instagram stories from the private ceremony -- that the world got to know about the wedding.

The stories featured the couple together at the aisle alongside the other Jonas brothers.

Earlier this month, Diplo said that he only recorded the ceremony because he had no idea that the wedding was the real deal, reported People.

"I didn't know it was a serious wedding! I really didn't know what was going on. I was hanging out with him after the Billboard Awards, I was just hanging out with him like, 'This is crazy, dude. Let me record this'," he said during an interview with On Air with Ryan Seacrest.

While Jonas and Turner had both said that they found the live stream funny and it's clear there are no hard feelings, both did express disappointment that their private moment was broadcasted for millions of people.

"It's tricky to keep secret when people live stream it. It would have been better if no one had known, but I actually think it was funny," the Game of Thrones actor told Net-a-Porter's PORTER edit.

Turner continued, "Maybe we wouldn't have kept it secret forever. I think at some point I would have had to stop saying 'fiance,' but yes, I would have kept it a secret. Marriage is a private thing between two people and I think that's how it should always be. It's not about the dress, it's not about the food. It's about being husband and wife, and being dedicated to each other forever."

Jonas had joked that Diplo's video "ruined" the wedding.

"I love Diplo. But he loves his 'gram more than a 13-year-old. He posts every five seconds. He literally live streamed with dog face filters," he said on Capital Breakfast with Roman Kemp.

Jonas and Turner first sparked romance rumours in November 2016 when they were spotted together at a pre-MTV Europe Music Awards event. They made their relationship official on Instagram by the following January. In October 2017, the power couple got engaged. The pair tied the knot in two ceremonies in 2019.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)