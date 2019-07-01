'Bill & Ted Face the Music' begins production

"Bill & Ted Face the Music" went on floors on Monday, co-writer of the franchise Ed Solomon confirmed.

The third installment in the sci-fi series is bringing back original stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter.

Solomon shared the on Saturday on Twitter.

"Monday. Crew call: 7:30. First shot: 9:00," he tweeted.

The writer followed it up with a blurry photograph on Sunday, which he cheekily captioned: "Photo From Last Night's Cast Dinner that Reveals Nothing (So I Don't Get Into Trouble)."



William Sadler, who played the Grim Reaper in the second film of the series "Bill and Ted Bogus Journey" (1991), is also coming back for the threequel.

The cast includes actors Brigette Lundy-Paine and Samara Weaving. They will be portraying daughters of Reeves' Theodore 'Ted' Logan and Winter's William 'Bill' S Preston Esq.

"Barry" breakout star Anthony Carrigan is also on board.

Dean Parisot is directing from original creators Chris Matheson and Solomon's script.

The film bows on August 21, 2020.

