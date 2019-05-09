PM Modi to address marathon rallies in WB, UP today

With elections in its last leg, is scheduled to address five public rallies on Thursday in poll-bound districts of and

In West Bengal, will be addressing rallies in Bankura and Purulia districts, while he will hold public meetings at Azamgarh, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj in All these cities will go to polls on May 12.

The said he looks to take forward the NDA's "development agenda" to locals in the said cities through these rallies.

"Will be addressing five rallies today. Looking forward to sharing NDA's development agenda with the people of Bankura, Purulia, Azamgarh, Jaunpur, and Prayagraj. Both and are witnessing great support towards BJP," he tweeted.

Lok Sabha elections are being held in all seven phases in and Uttar Pradesh.

In the sixth phase on May 12, 14 seats will go for polls in Uttar Pradesh and eight in West Bengal. Results will be declared on May 23.

