Kejriwal wishes Jaitley speedy recovery, healthy life

on Wednesday wished Jaitley a speedy recovery and healthy life.

Kejriwal's response came hours after Jaitley, the in Rajya Sabha, wrote a letter to Narendra Modi, saying that he should be kept out of the new Cabinet on health grounds.

''Wish @arunjaitley ji speedy recovery and a healthy life. I have known him since many years and despite political differences, I have always found him to be affectionate and warm," the tweeted.

In his letter, Jaitley, who is close to the Prime Minister, said, "I am writing to you to formally request you that I should be allowed a reasonable time for myself, my treatment and my health and, therefore, not be a part of any responsibility, for the present, in the new government."

The 66-year-old BJP leader, who was absent from Friday's Cabinet meeting, said he would "undertake any work informally to support the government or the party".

Jaitley, owing to his health, was not seen at the victory celebrations at the after the party stormed to power with a massive victory on 303 seats.

Modi along with his cabinet will be sworn in at on Thursday evening.

