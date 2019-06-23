CWC'19: Viral Kohli fined 25 per cent match fee for excessive appealing

Indian was fined 25 per cent of his match fee for excessive appealing during the ICC Men's World Cup match against on Saturday.

Kohli was found to have breached Article 2.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Support Personnel, which relates to "Excessive appealing during an International Match", said the ICC.

The 30-year-old was found in an argument with umpire in the 29th over of Afghanistan's inning while appealing for the LBW decision.

Kohli admitted the offence and accepted the sanction proposed by match referee of the ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees, and as such, there was no need for a formal hearing.

In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Kohli, for whom it was the second offence since the introduction of the revised code in September 2016.

Kohli now has two demerit points, his first was during the Pretoria Test against on 15 January 2018.

On-field umpires and Richard Illingworth, third umpire and fourth official levelled the charges against him.

will next take on on June 27 at Old Trafford in

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)