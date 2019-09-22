Kerala: Orthodox faction hold Mass at St Mary's Cathedral, Kandanad

Amid police security, the Orthodox faction conducted the holy mass at St Mary's Cathedral in Kandanad on Sunday.

This is the first time the Orthodox faction has entered the church since 1964 and was able to do so following the implementation of a Supreme Court verdict.

Given the potential for tension, police have placed heavy security in the area.

Believers from the Jacobite faction held protest outside the Church seeking permission to enter and they were barricaded by police.

Metropolitan of the Diocese -Mathews Mar Severios said, "We are pleased with the Supreme Court ruling. Thank you to the parishioners and police who helped to carry out the verdict."

Severios said, "According to the 1934 constitution of the Malankara Church, anyone in the parish can enter the church."

"According to the Supreme Court verdict, we have the charge of the administration and can worship in the church," he said.

The dispute between the Orthodox and the Jacobite factions has been ongoing despite a SC verdict which gave the Orthodox faction control of all parishes under the Malankara church in Kerala.

