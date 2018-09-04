Khan Academy's LearnStorm goes live across schools in India

This Teacher's Day, Academy announces the launch of its first nationwide challenge for India, LearnStorm (learnstormin.khanacademy.org).

A six-week for classes between Grade 3 and 12, the classes will be driven by teachers to help students master core academic subjects with ease.

Through completing assigned practice problems and progressing levels, the program works towards motivating classrooms and building student confidence.

"We have witnessed overwhelming response for LearnStorm in the US, where we have already closed three editions. Last year, we had over 23,000 teachers and 975,000 students in the US participate. Our aim was to replicate the similar kind of success for schools in As I communicate this, since we opened registrations mid-August, over 18,000 students from more than 200 leading schools are already signed up for this competition, including those from Podar School, Nehru World School, and Rustomjee Cambridge International School," said MD, Academy,

The LearnStorm program will run from 5 September till 19 October, 2018. Teachers can enroll anytime during the challenge in 3 simple steps

-Create a free account on Academy at www.khanacademy.org

-Create your class and add your students

-Enroll in LearnStorm India

Avnita Bir, Director Principal, Podar School, while emphasizing on the promise of LearnStorm India, reiterated, "Technology and interactive teaching pedagogies play an instrumental role in making learning fun, fast and convenient for students. fulfils the objective by personalising learning for everyone. The unique rewards system, that brings students to progress together as a class, will undoubtedly motivate teachers and other schools to participate."

Not only does the program help teachers monitor the academic progress of the class efficiently, but it is also a hugely beneficial experience for students. LearnStorm will equip students with all the essential academic mastery that would eventually impact their success in the classroom and hone their grit, perseverance and team-player skills.

As students complete assignments given by their for LearnStorm, they progress through various levels and earn a series of certificates and badges. At the end of the six weeks, ten schools, among those who have completed all six levels and with the highest degree of participation, will win the "Keep Going, Keep Growing" grand reward. One school stands a chance to win the grand prize that includes a 'Khan Super Day' filled with exciting activities for all the winning participants.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)