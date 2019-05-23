Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons part ways

Supermodel and star have recently broken up.

According to Fox News, when was partying solo in Atlantic City, New Jersey, a new Australia Vogue cover dropped a story which quoted that may potentially marry "Maybe. Definitely not now, but maybe one day," read the story.

Simmons was celebrating his friend's birthday at the & Casino where the buzz among Ben's entourage was that he and split last week.

Speculations are Kendall's mysterious story posts were related to their break up. she posted the new Tyler, the Creator tune, "I Don't Love You Anymore" as well as lyrics to another of the rapper's songs, "Puppet," which includes the line: "I wanna call you and talk."

However, the source also added that "Ben was at a center booth by the stage, but when the topless girls came to the booth, he had security send them away."

In March last year, and Simmons dating rumours were first reported by Page Six

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)