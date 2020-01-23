IND vs NZ 1st T20: K L Rahul shows nifty glove-work during practice session

-
As India and New Zealand get ready for the five-match T20I series, K L Rahul on Thursday showed some nifty glove-work during the practice session.
Rahul, who replaced Rishabh Pant as a wicket-keeper, was seen keeping wickets with Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini charging into bowl.
BCCI tweeted the video of the practice session and captioned the post as: "Getting your keeping gloves ready @klrahul11? #TeamIndia #NZvIND".
Getting your keeping gloves ready @klrahul11? #TeamIndia #NZvIND