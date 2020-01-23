IND vs NZ 1st T20: K L Rahul shows nifty glove-work during practice session

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI 

K L Rahul. Photo: Reuters

As India and New Zealand get ready for the five-match T20I series, K L Rahul on Thursday showed some nifty glove-work during the practice session.

Rahul, who replaced Rishabh Pant as a wicket-keeper, was seen keeping wickets with Jasprit Bumrah and Navdeep Saini charging into bowl.

BCCI tweeted the video of the practice session and captioned the post as: "Getting your keeping gloves ready @klrahul11? #TeamIndia #NZvIND".

 

First Published: Thu, January 23 2020. 15:46 IST

