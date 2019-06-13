Kolkata doctors' protest: DMA calls for complete medical bandh on Friday

Medical Association (DMA) on Thursday called for a statewide complete medical on June 14 to protest against the recent assault on resident doctors.

DMA executive, in its statement, strongly condemned the brutal violence at Nil Ratan Sarkar (NRS) and Hospital in and announced that the entire medical fraternity has expressed solidarity to the seriously injured doctors.

The organisation is ready for agitation to press for strong legislation and strict action against hospital violence, the statement said.

Earlier in the day, it was reported that of the All Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) has called for a strike on Friday in support of protesting doctors in West Bengal, following which hospital authorities issued a contingency plan for the smooth functioning of emergency

"Emergency services will function normally as the resident doctors will purportedly continue to work in the emergency services as per their scheduled duties," said AIIMS DK Sharma in an official statement.

This comes nearly four days after a junior doctor at the hospital was allegedly attacked by the relative of a patient who died on June 10.

The incident has triggered protests from doctors in government hospitals across the country, demanding a safe working environment for medical practitioners.

