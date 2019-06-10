Laura Marsh completes 100 ODI matches

completed her 100 One- (ODI) matches for England as she featured in the second ICC Women's Championship match against the

The 32-year-old received her 100th cap from former England batswoman in the presence of her current teammates, including Heather Knight, Natalie Sciver, and

Sciver shared a picture of Marsh on captioned with "100 up for lorni the legend today! Amazing achievement with a few bumps along the way."

Gunn welcomed Marsh to the 100 club.

"Congratulations on your 100th cap old girl. Welcome to the 100 club," she wrote with a picture wherein Gunn, Marsh and can be seen with

England Board commended Marsh, saying "How it feels to get ODI cap. Well played "

Marsh celebrated her milestone on Sunday with magical spin which helped her bag Chedean Nation's wicket. She now has a total of 125 wickets under her belt, including three four-wicket hauls and one five-for. England secured a comfortable 121-run victory over in a rain-hit match at County Ground in

With the win, England have taken an unassailable lead 2-0. The Heather Knight-led side has now bagged a total of four points and will meet the side in the third ODI on June 13 at Chelmsford to earn two more precious ICC Women's Championship points.

