Layer of smog engulfs Delhi as air quality falls to 'very poor' category

Delhiites woke up to a layer of smog shrouding the national capital as the air quality plunged to the "very poor" category on Thursday morning.
The overall air quality index (AQI) dipped to 330, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).
As per SAFAR, the PM 10 levels was recorded at 327 in the 'poor' category and PM 2.5 levels remained at 171 in the 'very poor' category.
Gurugram and Noida recorded AQI of 276 and 123 respectively in the "poor" and "severe" categories.
As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi today recorded a minimum temperature of 10 degrees Celsius (°C), while the maximum temperature recorded was 28 degrees Celsius (°C).
Meanwhile, on Wednesday, Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai announced that schools, colleges and educational institutions in the national capital will re-open from November 29 as the air quality in the national capital is improving.
To tackle increasing air pollution levels in the national capital, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 13 had announced a 'pollution lockdown' under which the schools were closed for physical classes. Classes, however, continued through online mediums.
