NIIT announces 'Future Ready Talent' - an initiative to skill today's youth for Jobs of the Future

NIIT Limited, a global leader in skills and talent development, announced 'Future Ready Talent' an initiative to encourage aspiring professionals to enhance their knowledge through future ready programs, together with their regular academic curriculum.

As part of this initiative, NIIT will conduct seminars nationally across 26 centres in India, in the month of July, wherein successful leaders from diverse fields will share their experiences with the youth, making them aware about the importance of new-age future ready careers.

"Having worked with the industry and young aspiring professionals for over three decades, we understand the changing workforce requirements in today's fast-paced environment. Organizations today seek candidates with complex problem-solving abilities, understanding of data, new-age digital technologies and client facing skills. The ideal candidate today is a lifelong learner who can adapt to the change and value add at work from day one", said Bimaljeet Singh Bhasin, President, Skills and Career Business, NIIT Ltd.

"Future Ready Talent an initiative by NIIT, aims to build awareness in today's aspiring professionals about the new possibilities and provide them with an opportunity to develop and grow in the field of their choice through our industry-leading programs", he added.

According to the Future of Jobs Report (World Economic Forum), jobs in digital technology will grow from 17 per cent in 2018 to 33 per cent in 2022. Estimates have indicated that 75 million jobs may be displaced by a shift in the division of labour between humans and machines, while 133 million new roles may emerge that are more adapted to this model. This demonstrates a huge requirement of skilled employees for futuristic industry 4.0 job roles.

Towards this, NIIT offers new age programs in Digital Marketing and Branding, Data Analytics and Predictive Modelling, Full Stack Product Engineering, Banking and Finance and Accounting & Analytics.

