Leave everything and search 'Thanos' on Google for an 'Endgame' surprise

Hollywood 

Remember how disheartening it was to see our beloved superheroes turn into dust with the snap of a finger in 'Avengers

With Avengers: Endgame now in theatres, Google dropped an 'Avengers' Easter egg that unleashes Thanos' destructive power on your web page.

To experience the trick, all you have to do is search for 'Thanos' on Google and click on his Infinity Stone-studded gauntlet, placed on the left-hand side of the screen.

The moment you click on the gauntlet, the magic will begin. You will see all the search results slowly fading away. The Google page will automatically move up and down as the results tabs disappear.

Here's the twist! Wait for it all to disappear. Once that happens, click on the gauntlet again and everything goes back to how it was in the beginning, restored and intact.

Apart from this 'Avengers' themed Easter egg, Google has many more such tricks up its sleeves. 'Do a barrel roll', 'askew', 'zerg rush', 'recursion' and 'anagram' are some of the words that you can search and it's needless to say that you are in for a surprise.

First Published: Fri, April 26 2019. 13:17 IST

