Marvel's 'Shang Chi' star Simu Liu campaigned for superhero role via Twitter

Actor Simu Liu, who will play the lead role in Marvel's very first Asian superhero film 'Shang Chi', quite literally campaigned himself into the cinematic universe.

Shortly after Marvel announced the upcoming project, Liu's hawk-eyed fans were quick to pull out his old tweets in which he had asked the superhero films giant to cast him as an "Asian American superhero" in one of the films.

The first tweet was posted in 2014, in which he wrote, "Hey Marvel, great job with Cpt America and Thor. Now how about an Asian American hero?."

Then four years later when Marvel announced 'Shang Chi', he campaigned himself for the role.

"OK @Marvel, are we gonna talk or what #ShangChi," he suggested.

After Marvel officially announced him as its kung fu master on Sunday, the actor, who is well known for his role in Netflix's Canadian sitcom 'Kim's Convenience', jokingly thanked MCU for taking his suggestion seriously.

"Thanks for getting back to me," the actor wrote tagging his old tweet.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the film also stars Tony Leung, as the villain, and Awkwafina. It is scheduled to release on February 12, 2021.

