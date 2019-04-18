Lok Sabha elections: 2nd phase of polling begins in 95 seats

Polling began on Thursday in 95 parliamentary constituencies spread across 11 states and a Union Territory in the second phase of ongoing elections.

Polling is being held in Lok Sabha constituencies of (5), (5), (3), (2), (14), (10), (1), Odisha (5), (38), Uttar Pradesh (8), (3), and a single parliamentary seat of Puducherry.

Earlier in this week, Ram Nath Kovind, on the recommendation of the of (ECI), had cancelled voting in Tamil Nadu's Vellore Lok Sabha constituency, in the wake of of large amounts of unaccounted cash from the state.

Vellore was scheduled to go to polls on Thursday along with 38 other Parliamentary constituencies in the state.

Also, polling in East Tripura constituency has been deferred from April 18 to April 23 based on inputs received that "law and order prevailing in the constituency is not conducive to the holding of a free and fair poll."

Among the heavyweights, former and Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) HD Deve Gowda is contesting from Karnataka's Tumkur against G S Basvaraj of BJP.

In Mandya, HD Kumaraswamy's son is making his electoral debut against a formidable Sumalatha Ambareesh, the wife of late former MH Ambareesh.

In Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Conference's Farooq Abdullah, who is sitting MP, is contesting Peoples Conference's and of

As a precautionary measure, have been snapped in and other parts of the Valley.

The constituencies in this phase in UP are- Nagina, Amroha, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Hathras, Mathura, and

In Aligarh, there is a three-corner contest between sitting of BJP, Bijendra Singh of Congress, and of BSP, while in Fatehpur Sikri, and of Uttar Pradesh Committee, will contest against Shree Bhagwan Sharma alias Guddu Pandit of BSP.

In Mathura, and sitting will contest against Narendra Singh of the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) and local industrialist of the

In Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga, former Union minister P Chidambaram's son is taking on BJP H Raja in a bipolar contest where Congress is backed by DMK and BJP by AIADMK.

In Thoothukkudi, Kanimozhi, who is the daughter of late DMK M Karunanidhi, will contest against Tamilisai Soundararajan, the head of state's BJP unit.

According to the Election Commission, a voter turnout of 69.43 per cent was recorded in phase one of elections in eighteen states and two Union Territories held on April 11.

