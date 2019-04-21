Lok Sabha elections: AAP declares candidates for three seats in Haryana

The (AAP) on Sunday declared candidates for three seats in for the Lok Sabha elections. The Arvind Kejriwal-led party fielded Naveen Jaihind from Faridabad, Prithviraj from Ambala, and Krishan Kumar Agarwal from Karnal.

"The AAP will fight in on three seats; Naveen Jaihind will be the party's candidate from Faridabad, Prithviraj from Ambala and from Karnal seat," said at a joint press conference here.

"The names of the remaining candidates of the AAP-Jannayak Janta Party (JJP) alliance will be out by the evening," he added.

Dushyant Chautala, who was also present at the press briefing, said the two parties will jointly organise road shows, which would be attended by Chief Minister and prominent JJP leaders.

"There are two days left for filing nominations. The AAP and JJP candidates will be announced by today evening. Subsequently, we will jointly organise two mega road shows with and our party leaders," Chautala said.

The JJP already announced four candidates including Dushyant Chautala, who will seek re-election from Hisar, Pradeep Deswala from Rohtak, Nirmal Singh Malhadi from Sirsa, and from Bhiwani-Mahendragarh seat. It will announce three more names for the remaining seats in

Talking about AAP- alliance, Rai said all the doors of an alliance with the party were shut now. He accused of breaking down coalition talks and strengthening the BJP by weakening the opposition.

"There are no hopes left for an alliance with Congress. We tried our best, but they kept on behaving in a manner which will help the BJP. By dividing votes of the opposition, like in and other states, they want to benefit BJP. Despite our best intentions, Congress has gone back to its old ways and seeking to snatch some votes from us in Delhi," said Rai.

Haryana will see polling for all 10 seats on May 12 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

