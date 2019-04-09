Lok Sabha elections: Band Baaja Baaraat for filing nomination

In an unusual move, much to the amusement of onlookers, a man wanting to contest elections rode a horse and dressed up like a bridegroom, while going to file nomination in Uttar Pradesh's

Vaidh Raj Kishan, candidate from parliamentary constituency, went to file his nomination papers with a group of people with a brass band troupe.

"Rajneeti ka damad main namankan karne jar aha hu (I am going to file nomination as a of politics)," Kishan explained as to why he chose such theatrics.

He claimed to have contested several elections including for municipality councillor, and Assembly polls but lady luck never smiled at the 'groom'.

Exuding confidence, Kishan said he is upset with the and said that he wants to contest in these polls as leaders vanish after winning the elections.

"I want to tell the leaders that they cannot win the election with the help of money. People of are with me and I am going to emerge victorious in this election," he claimed.

Shahjahanpur goes to polls on April 29 in the fourth phase of elections. The results will be announced on May 23.

