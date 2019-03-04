Two-time MP Sher Singh Ghubaya quits SAD

Two-time from and rebel leader Monday resigned from the primary membership of the Akali Dal even as the party expelled him for "anti-party activities".

Ghubaya in a press briefing held at in Punjab's district announced quitting the and blamed its chief Sukhbir Singh Badal's "wrong policies" for resigning from the primary membership and all posts of the party.

In a letter written to Badal, Ghubaya appealed to him to accept his resignation.

Later, the Akali Dal issued a press note here in Chandigarh through which expelled Ghubaya from the primary membership of the party for his "anti-party activities".

Ghubaya is a two-time from parliamentary seat -- first in 2009 and then in 2014.

His relations with Akali Dal had allegedly turned sour after his purported video clip appeared before the 2017 assembly elections. In December 2016, the vigilance bureau under previous SAD-BJP regime had raided private engineering college owned by his family over complaints of embezzlement.

Ghubaya had reportedly even accused the family of "humiliating" him.

Before the 2017 assembly polls, Ghubaya's son, Davinder Ghubaya, joined the and won from assembly segment on ticket.

Sher Singh Ghubaya, who is trying for a ticket for Ferozepur seat, had earlier said he would contest the polls but not under the leadership of Sukhbir

He comes from the Rai Sikh community which is a dominant in the segment. He has twice been MLA from in 1997 and 2007.

