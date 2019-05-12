LS polls: 44.40 pc voter turnout till 4:35 pm in Bihar

A voter turnout of 44.40 per cent was recorded till 4

According to the Election Commission of India, of the eight Lok Sabha seats, voting percentage was the highest in Valmiki Nagar (51.94 per cent), followed by Paschim Champaran (48.08 per cent), (45.47 per cent), Vaishali (46.31 per cent), Sheohar (43.89 per cent), Gopalganj (43.13 per cent), Siwan (40.93 per cent) and Maharajganj (36.50 per cent).

The bigwigs whose fate will be decided in the election today are Union Ministers from and former Union and RJD veteran Raghuvansh from Vaishali parliamentary constituency.

Polling is currently underway in the sixth phase for 14 seats in Uttar Pradesh, all ten seats in Haryana, eight seats each in Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, and West Bengal, seven in and four in

Over 10.17 crore voters are eligible to cast their votes in the sixth phase of polling. There are 979 candidates in the fray.

Polling began at 7 am across the eight constituencies and will continue till 6 pm.

The seventh and last phase of Lok Sabha election will take place on May 19 and the counting of votes will be held on May 23.

