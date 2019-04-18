Maharashtra: Video of couple getting beaten up in Buldhana goes viral, probe initiated

-
The police on Wednesday took cognizance of a video which went viral on social media showing a girl and a boy getting beaten up by two men.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Buldhana, Dilip Patil Bhujbal, said: "A video went viral on social media showing a girl and a boy being beaten up by two men. After investigation, we found that they were involved in a love affair for around a year. They were being beaten by their relatives at Nandura bus stand."
He added, "We have started the investigation. Action will be taken accordingly."
According to police, the girl is a resident of Dhanora village who had come here to appear for an examination.
