Maharashtra: Video of couple getting beaten up in Buldhana goes viral, probe initiated

The police on Wednesday took cognizance of a video which went on showing a girl and a boy getting beaten up by two men.

of Police (SP) Buldhana, Dilip Patil Bhujbal, said: "A video went on showing a girl and a boy being beaten up by two men. After investigation, we found that they were involved in a love affair for around a year. They were being beaten by their relatives at Nandura bus stand."

He added, "We have started the investigation. Action will be taken accordingly."

According to police, the girl is a resident of Dhanora village who had come here to appear for an examination.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)