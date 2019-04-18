Don't wax my face daily like your Modi: Kumaraswamy hits back at Raju Kage over 'buffalo' comment

Reacting sharply to the 'black buffalo' comment made by former BJP MLA Raju Kage, HD Kumaraswamy on Wednesday said he does not have the habit of "waxing" his face every day like

"These people (BJP) say even if I bathe 20 times a day my black buffalo colour will not go. Yes, I am not like your who comes out every morning after waxing his face. I love to live with poor people and I do not wash hands after touching poor," the said while addressing a gathering here.

Earlier, Kage had said: "You say changes outfits again and again. Arre, he is fair and handsome, that's why he changes constantly. But even if you ( CM HD Kumaraswamy) bathe 100 times a day, you will remain a black buffalo."

Attacking Modi, Kumaraswamy asked: "Youths keep chanting pro- slogans. What has he given to youngsters? Employment..? What has he given to villagers, why do we not have a good relationship with "

"How many leaders ruled India, all who have served the nation protected our country, not only Modi.. Modi will not come to power again," he asserted.

The and are together fighting the ongoing Lok Sabha elections in As part of the seat-sharing agreement, the will contest 20 Lok Sabha seats and eight out of 28 seats in the state.

14 Lok Sabha seats in South will go to polls on April 18, while polling in the remaining seats will be held on April 23.

Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

