LS polls: BJP fields HS Patel from Ahmedabad East in place of Paresh Rawal

-
ALSO READ
Paresh Rawal unlikely to contest Lok Sabha polls
Actor-MP Paresh Rawal won't contest LS polls: Guj BJP chief
Guj BJP announces candidates for 4 LS seats, drops 3 MPs
Naseeruddin Shah to 'The Accidental Prime Minister,' Paresh Rawal reflects on latest controversies
Two shot dead over land dispute in Ahmedabad district
-
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Wednesday announced Hasmukh S Patel as a replacement for actor-politician Paresh Rawal from the Ahmedabad East for the ensuing Lok Sabha election.
Patel was BJP MLA in 2012 and then again in 2017.
Paresh Rawal - a sitting Member of Parliament from Ahmedabad East constituency - had previously announced that he is not keen on contesting the ensuing Lok Sabha polls.
"I had told the party four to five months ago that I do not want to contest the elections. But, ultimately it is the party's decision," Rawal said.
Lok Sabha elections are scheduled to be held from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU