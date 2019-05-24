LS polls: Tharoor's hat-trick; won Thiruvananthapuram by around 1 lakh votes

Continuing his winning streak for the third time, on Friday gained a victory over Lok Sabha constituency by 99,989 votes.

Tharoor was pitted against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekharan and C Dinakaran of CPI(M). The polled 416131 votes with 41.19 per cent vote share.

Political churn over the contentious Sabrimala issue helped Congress-led (UDF) to emerge as a victorious with 19 seats out of total 20 in the seat.

"Since 1997, we never had such a good result in We are winning 19 and we may as well all 20 seats. The state has become an exemplar for what the of the nationally could be. I just hope we will be able to build from the very disappointing result nationally because ours is the right message for future growth and prosperity in India", Tharoor told ANI, early in the day.

Rahul Gandhi, who could not put up a good show in his bastion in Uttar Pradesh' Amethi, won Wayanad Parliamentary constituency in by over four lakh votes.

However, the saffron wave that swept the entire country, could not make it way through The BJP has not won a single seat in the state.

In 2014, the UDF won 12 seats and Left won eight seats.

Despite Kerala's landmark victory, Congress could only manage to get 49 seats while leading on other three seats. Whereas the BJP repeated its 2014 landslide victory with winning 287 seats so far.

