New Delhi: Triumphant Indian women's hockey team returns after winning FIH finals

A triumphant Indian women's team landed in on Tuesday after winning the FIH Women's Series Finals in against the host country.

"Our experience there was really good, we went there with a target and achieved it which has made us really happy. We achieved our goal of winning there, winning against in the finals was good but ranks really don't matter today," told ANI here.

also expressed joy at the team's win and said: "We played really well. We controlled the match really well. I am pretty happy with our defending in the finals and I can say we kept on improving with every match."

The team had defeated the tournament hosts 3-1 at the Stadium on Sunday.

Skipper Rani Rampal, the best of the tournament, netted a goal in the third minute but conceded an equalizer in the 11th minute as Japan's scored. However, a brace from Gurjit Kaur, the top scorer of the tournament, scored in the 45th and 60th minutes took to an emphatic victory.

on Sunday lauded the stupendous victory of Indian women's team in the FIH Series Finals.

