Lucknow: Woman shot dead by unknown assailant

A woman was shot dead by an unknown assailant in Garhi village near Gudamba Police Station here.

The deceased has been identified as Prema Devi, who was shot dead on Friday night.

"As soon as we got the information, our team along with the district authorities reached the spot. The shooter has not been identified yet" Superintendent of Police (SP) Amit Kumar told ANI.

The woman was shot in the head and immediately rushed to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead by the doctors.

Further investigation is underway.

