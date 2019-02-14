Looking for control over other people is horrible: Patrick Stewart on Bryan Singer

Veteran Patrick Stewart, who worked with on "X-Men" franchise, has opened up about the director's for power and the need to control other people.

The 78-year-old said such intimidating behaviour on the sets is "horrible".

''This sense of...looking for power, when you've already got it and you don't actually need it... Looking for control over other people, who you can dominate - it's horrible," told

was fired from "Bohemian Rhapsody" in December 2017 by Fox due to his repeated failures to show up on the set, which brought the production to a halt. later replaced him as the but still retains the credit.

Rami Malek, who played frontman in the biopic, had recently said that his experience of working on the film with Singer was "not pleasant".

confirmed that his experience with Singer was some what similar to Malek.

''I've experienced that too with him. There have been problems in the past," he said.

When asked if Singer would often be absent on key days, the actor added, ''Yeah. Or turning up and not shooting. It was very difficult. We got through that. He's such a talented individual in the would of making movies - and, it would appear, extremely untalented and cruel in other respects."



''And it makes me profoundly sad for potential victims, or possible victims, as well as himself. Most of the experience with I really enjoyed. But what is happening is so good," added, alluding to the recent Atlantic article where four men came forward to claim that Singer sexually exploited them when they were underage.

