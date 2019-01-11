Madras HC dismisses former TN minister's plea to suspend conviction in 1998 riots case

-
The Madras High Court on Friday dismissed former Tamil Nadu Minister Balakrishna Reddy's plea for the suspension of his conviction in a 1998 riot case against him.
After hearing the arguments challenging a special court's order which sentenced him to four years of imprisonment, Justice V Parthiban passed the order to dismiss his application for suspension of conviction alone.
On January 7, special court judge J Santhi found Reddy and 15 others guilty of offences under Sections 147 (rioting), 341 (wrongful restraint) of the IPC and Section 3 of the Tamil Nadu Public Property (Prevention of Damage and Loss) Act.
