Madurai fans root for India's WC win in a unique way

The World Cup fever has gripped the entire nation, and to keep up with the sporting frenzy, few fans in Madurai offered prayers in a unique manner as they piled up agarbattis (incense stick) together and burnt 6 feet of it, hoping for India's World Cup triumph.

India is known to be a cricket fanatic country and the people have always been known to support the team in their unique way. Indians are believed to be highly superstitious, so everyone tries to help the players in any manner they can.

India have progressed to the semi-finals of the tournament and the fans in Madhurai offered prayer in the Inmaiyil Nanmai Tharuvar temple.

The Police Inspector of the area also joined in to offer the prayer for the Men in Blue.

India are currently placed at the second position in the tournament standings with 13 points from eight matches.

The Virat Kohli-led side defeated Bangladesh by 28 runs on Tuesday to progress to the semi-finals stage of the tournament.

Men in Blue have only lost one match in the tournament so far when they were beaten by England on Sunday by 31 runs at Edgbaston.

Batsman Rohit Sharma is the leading run-scorer of the tournament with 544 runs. He is also the only batsman to have scored four centuries in the ongoing World Cup. He is tied with former Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara for scoring four tons in a single edition of the tournament.

India will next take on Sri Lanka on July 6.

