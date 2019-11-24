JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-ANI » National

Devendra Fadnavis's oath ceremony took place in Ram Prahar: BJP's Ashish Shelar
Business Standard

Uddhav, Aaditya Thackeray reach hotel where NCP MLAs are camped

ANI  |  General News 

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray and party leader Aaditya Thackeray on Sunday reached to Renaissance Hotel, in Mumbai, where Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs are staying since yesterday night.

The Nationalist Congress Party had on Saturday moved 44 MLAs to Renaissance Hotel in Mumbai.

NCP MLA Manikrao Kakate, who was missing since yesterday and who reportedly accompanied Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar to the Governor's residence had also reached the Renaissance hotel on Sunday morning.

Earlier in the day, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had also reached the hotel to meet MLAs of his party.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, November 24 2019. 15:23 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU