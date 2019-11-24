Maharashtra: 'Missing' NCP MLA Nitin Pawar posts video, urges family members, supporters not to worry about him

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Nitin Pawar, against whom a missing complaint was filed on Sunday, has posted a video urging the people to not worry about him.

"I request my family and the people to not worry about me. I am with Sharad Pawar, Ajit Pawar and Chhagan Bhujbal. Nothing otherwise should be thought, by my family and people," Nitin said in the video.

A complaint had been filed by Nitin's son at Panchwati police station, saying that his father had gone out of home for a meeting of the party on November 23, but had not returned.

Nitin has won from Kalwan assembly seat in Maharashtra.

Earlier today, the Supreme Court issued notices to Maharashtra government, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, his deputy Ajit Pawar and the Centre, asking for relevant documents and letters of support from MLAs by 10 am on November 25.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)